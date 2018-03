The United Way knows how to get toddlers ready for kindergarten and wants to share its information at no charge with every preschool teacher who wants to learn.

The next six-week class at the agency's Early Childhood Institute starts this spring.

"We're opening it up to reach more centers in at-risk communities, trying to get them [to] improve the quality in their classrooms," said Cara Woodall, United Way's Early Childhood Institute coordinator.

