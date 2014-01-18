UPDATE: Woman in wheelchair hit near Whole Foods

UPDATE: Chattanooga police and emergency crews responded to an accident near the Whole Foods plaza after a wheelchair bound pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.

Our camera was rolling as the scene unfolded -

Channel 3 spoke to a witness just minutes after this all happened, that said the victim was lying in the middle of the road after getting knocked out of her wheelchair.

"It was nerve racking to see that happen and to see her lying on the ground unable to move," said Jay Bailey, Witness.

Two lanes of traffic along Manufacturers Road in front of the Whole Foods plaza in downtown Chattanooga came to a complete stand still around noon, after a women sitting in her electric wheelchair was hit by a four door black Rodeo.

"I was in the front of the lane and saw pretty much everything, right up to when he actually hit her," said Bailey.

Jay Bailey who witnessed the accident says, the victim appeared to be in her mid 50's.

He described the moments right before the victims wheelchair collided with an SUV.



Tthe minute I saw her start moving. I was thinking, Oh no this is about to end very badly," said Bailey.

A few cars were sitting at the traffic light, waiting to exit the grocery stores parking lot. The black Rodeo was one of those vehicles turning left.

"She was knocked out and was lying on the pavement on her stomach. She said she was in severe pain," said Bailey.

Other witness told Channel 3, off camera the victim almost collided with another car just moments before the black Rodeo did.

He also noticed she was starting up and then reversing her wheelchair right before the accident, this made him feel she wasn't sure when to clear the cross walk safely.

The victim was taken to Erlanger and we're told she has minor injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are responding to a report that a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car near Whole Foods on Manufacturers Road.



