ATLANTA (AP) - Federal officials have recognized the Georgia Ports Authority for trimming its carbon emissions.

A regional partnership formed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized port officials for decreasing the use of diesel fuel, which improves air quality.

Ports Authority Executive Director Curtis Foltz said the agency is converting diesel cranes to electricity, among other projects.

He said reducing diesel use saves money in addition to improving air quality.

