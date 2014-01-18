Rotten limes lead to arrest of pair in pot case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis police say officers seized more than 405 pounds of marijuana hidden in crates of rotten limes as they were being unloaded from a tractor-trailer.

The manager of the Welcome Inn called police just after 10 a.m. Friday to report a suspicious person at a closed restaurant nearby. Manager Marion Wright told WMC-TV in Memphis (http://bit.ly/1mbIpxp ) the eatery shuttered its doors five months ago, which made the delivery highly unusual.

Officers say the two men were unloading what appeared to be crates of rotten limes, but inside the crates they found 14 bundles of marijuana.

Truck driver, 52-year-old Kenneth Shelton, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. Another man, 38-year-old Cauthen Prentis, ran from the scene, but was caught a short time later.

Information from: WMC-TV, http://www.wmctv.com/

