JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 52-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in operating one of the largest marijuana growing operations ever found in Tennessee.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Ignacio Lazcano-Acosta was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy to manufacture marijuana.

In October 2011, deputies with the Obion County Sheriff's Department discovered a large outdoor marijuana grow encompassing 15 acres of plants that were being grown, harvested and processed for distribution.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency were able to identify Lazcano-Acosta as one of the people involved with the operation.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.