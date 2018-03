MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - An online college textbook rental company is in the process of moving its executive management team to Brentwood, Tenn., from Murray, Ky.

CollegeBookRenter currently has 28 full-time employees. CEO John Wittman told the Murray Ledger & Times (http://bit.ly/1b9RNMB ) that after the transition's completion, 11 of those workers will be based in Tennessee.

Wittman says the operations and a significant portion of the company's management staff would continue to remain in Murray, at least for the time being.

Wittman says the decision to move executive management to the Nashville suburb was largely driven by the need for potential employees who would have expertise in e-commerce, marketing, information technology and development related to e-commerce marketing.

Information from: Murray Ledger & Times, http://www.murrayledger.com

