USPS shredding undeliverable books

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is shredding Imagination Library books labeled as undeliverable.

The Kingsport Times-News (http://bit.ly/1m9aFRl) reports the action comes as the two entities couldn't come to an agreement that would allow volunteers to pick up the books for free and deliver them.

Teresa Carl is president of the Governor's Books from Birth Foundation, a partner with the Imagination Library. Carl says the cost proposed by the Postal Service of between $2 and $5 per book was too much.

USPS officials said the agency could no longer offer the service for free when other organizations paid for it.

Created by country singer Dolly Parton in 1996, the Imagination Library provides a book every month to children from birth to age 5 at no cost to the family, regardless of income.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.