TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Five winners of the "Fantasy 5" game will collect $47,327.94 each, the Florida Lottery said Saturday.

The winning tickets were bought in Miami, Orlando, Cape Coral, Neptune Beach and Hialeah, lottery officials said.

The 545 tickets matching four numbers won $70 each. Another 13,715 tickets matching three numbers won $7.50 each, and 112,756 tickets won a Quick Pick ticket for picking two numbers.

The numbers drawn Friday night were 2-4-11-17-24.

