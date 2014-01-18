Coaches clinic focuses on safety surrounding concussions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Coaches clinic focuses on safety surrounding concussions

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

While playing sports, particularly football, a player can be seriously and sometimes fatally injured. Its happened right here in the Tennessee Valley. To help prevent future accidents coaches are taking a closer look at how players and the game can be more safe.     

In April, 2013 Tennessee became the 44th state to pass a sports concussion law aimed at  reducing sport concussions while at the same time increasing awareness about traumatic brain injuries.     

Besides educating coaches and parents the law also requires any athlete who appears to have suffered a concussion to be removed from the game or practice. The athlete can only return to the sport once a healthcare professional clears them.  

"They're trying to look at different ways to retrain and rethink from the stand point of guys playing. Its still very physical but we're trying to teach them to be more safer as a whole," former NFL player, Gerald Riggs says. 

Coaches learned most concussions occur without loss of consciousness, when in doubt sit them out.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.