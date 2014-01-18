Coaches clinic focuses on safety surrounding concussions

While playing sports, particularly football, a player can be seriously and sometimes fatally injured. Its happened right here in the Tennessee Valley. To help prevent future accidents coaches are taking a closer look at how players and the game can be more safe.

In April, 2013 Tennessee became the 44th state to pass a sports concussion law aimed at reducing sport concussions while at the same time increasing awareness about traumatic brain injuries.

Besides educating coaches and parents the law also requires any athlete who appears to have suffered a concussion to be removed from the game or practice. The athlete can only return to the sport once a healthcare professional clears them.



"They're trying to look at different ways to retrain and rethink from the stand point of guys playing. Its still very physical but we're trying to teach them to be more safer as a whole," former NFL player, Gerald Riggs says.



Coaches learned most concussions occur without loss of consciousness, when in doubt sit them out.

