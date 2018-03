One person is in custody after pulling a gun in the parking lot of a North Georgia high school causing the school to go on lockdown.

The incident occurred just after 3:00p.m. Friday at North Murray High School.



Parents were in line to pick up their children. A driver, Steven Thomas, asked another driver, Randall Eugene Deford, to back up so he could pull around. An argument began and that's when Deford pulled out a High Point 9 mm pistol and started waving it around.

The SRO was immediately on the scene, along with 9 or 10 other units. Deford was taken into custody and is charged with having a weapon in a school safety zone, disruption of public school and terrorist threats and act.