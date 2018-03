In Bradley County, the fate of the man accused of gunning down his daughter's grandparents is now in the hands of the jury.



Aaron Dean Lawson is charged with first degree murder in the 2011 shooting deaths of Eddie and Debbie Phillips. Lawson took the stand Friday, expressing his frustration over an 11-year custody battle. Lawson admitted to shooting two people that April night, but claims it was in self-defense. Now it's up to the jury to decide whether or not they believe him.