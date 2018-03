Ganns Middle Valley Elementary School was among the top contributors to the Share Your Christmas Food Drive, and students were rewarded for their efforts Friday.



David Carroll joined Lori Bell from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank in thanking Ganns students for bringing in 3,581 pounds of food, enough for almost 3,000 meals.



The school gets a beautiful trophy from Mr. Trophy in Red Bank, and the students say they'll work even harder for the next food drive, which will be the 30th Annual Share Your Christmas event.



Students representing 2nd and 3rd grades, which brought in the most food accepted the trophy for Ganns Middle Valley.