TowBoatUS Chickamauga Lake Named Tower of the Year - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TowBoatUS Chickamauga Lake Named Tower of the Year at Annual BoatUS on the Water Towing Services Conference

Posted: Updated:
BoatUS V.P. and Director of Towing Services Adam Wheeler, TowBoatUS Chickamauga Captain Shane O'Neal and Stacey O'Neal BoatUS V.P. and Director of Towing Services Adam Wheeler, TowBoatUS Chickamauga Captain Shane O'Neal and Stacey O'Neal

CHICKAMAUGA LAKE, Tenn., - An on the water towboat company that helps Tennessee boaters get safely home was singled out for its professionalism at the BoatUS Towing Services Annual Conference in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Tower of the Year honors went to TowBoatUS Chickamauga Lake, which is owned and operated by Captain Shane O'Neal and his wife, Stacey O'Neal. The company has a total of eight locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Florida and was singled out for its near-perfect towing dispatch operation, superior customer service and satisfaction, and ongoing towing case management.

 
O'Neal's locally-owned company is part of a nationwide professional network of over 300 locations and a fleet of over 600 TowBoatUS and Vessel Assist towboats. Much like an auto club for boaters, TowBoatUS gives boaters and anglers a reliable way to call for assistance when their boats break down on the water, run out of gas, or run aground.
 
The company also received two additional awards – the BoatUS Membership Achievement Award for being a top seller of BoatUS memberships, and was also honored with the BoatUS Dispatchers Choice Award, given by BoatUS 24-hour Dispatch call center staff for providing BoatUS members with fast response and utmost professionalism during the dispatch process.
 
The O'Neals say they can't help but thank Capt. Robert Estrada of nearby TowBoatUS Lake Lanier, Georgia, for helping the couple get their start in the business. "Rob took the time to show us how it could be done," said Stacey O'Neal. Capt. Shane O'Neal said of his partner and wife, "I couldn't have done it without her. I am honored that we were chosen for this award."
 
All of the O'Neal's TowBoatUS locations can be hailed on VHF channel 16 or reached by calling the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, and via smartphone with the free BoatUS Towing App. BoatUS is also the only towing service that offers services with both SPOT and DeLorme inReach satellite communication devices. More information can be found at BoatUS.com/towing or call 800-888-4869. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.