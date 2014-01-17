TowBoatUS Chickamauga Lake Named Tower of the Year at Annual BoatUS on the Water Towing Services Conference

CHICKAMAUGA LAKE, Tenn., - An on the water towboat company that helps Tennessee boaters get safely home was singled out for its professionalism at the BoatUS Towing Services Annual Conference in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Tower of the Year honors went to TowBoatUS Chickamauga Lake, which is owned and operated by Captain Shane O'Neal and his wife, Stacey O'Neal. The company has a total of eight locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Florida and was singled out for its near-perfect towing dispatch operation, superior customer service and satisfaction, and ongoing towing case management.

O'Neal's locally-owned company is part of a nationwide professional network of over 300 locations and a fleet of over 600 TowBoatUS and Vessel Assist towboats . Much like an auto club for boaters, TowBoatUS gives boaters and anglers a reliable way to call for assistance when their boats break down on the water, run out of gas, or run aground.

The company also received two additional awards – the BoatUS Membership Achievement Award for being a top seller of BoatUS memberships, and was also honored with the BoatUS Dispatchers Choice Award, given by BoatUS 24-hour Dispatch call center staff for providing BoatUS members with fast response and utmost professionalism during the dispatch process.

The O'Neals say they can't help but thank Capt. Robert Estrada of nearby TowBoatUS Lake Lanier, Georgia, for helping the couple get their start in the business. "Rob took the time to show us how it could be done," said Stacey O'Neal. Capt. Shane O'Neal said of his partner and wife, "I couldn't have done it without her. I am honored that we were chosen for this award."