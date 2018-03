For the second year in a row, Dalewood Middle School brings home the hardware in our Share Your Christmas food drive. The Dalewood Student Council spearheads the drive each year, and challenged this year's student body to top last year's amazing total of food donations.

They met the challenge, collecting and contributing 3,087 pounds of food for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, winning second place in the small school division. Food bank officials say they're especially proud of Dalewood because many of the students' families have needed help in the past, but they're among the first to give back, when they're able to do so. We're looking forward to more participation from Dalewood in the 2014 food drive.