Brainerd High took time out from classes Friday to recognize and honor its top students.



The academic pep rally featured the school's band, cheerleaders, JROTC, and academic support partners. Students were awarded for high GPA's, dual enrollment, Gear Up, National Achievers and Upward Bound.



The school has made progress in overall scores in recent years, with a renewed focus on academics. Students say they're proud of Brainerd High, and the improvements that are underway.

Principal Uras Agee credited increased parental involvement as being a strong part of Brainerd's comeback.