A police chase involving Tunnel Hill police officers ends in the arrest of two people.



Both suspects, Eric McReynolds and LaCharleston Haggard are from Chattanooga.



It all started Thursday on I-75 near mile marker 336, police chased them along Highway 41, where the duo went over the concrete medium and later crashed.



McReynolds and Haggard ran off. Police set up perimeter, and they were caught in the woods off Willowdale Road.



Both face cocaine charges along with a slew of others.