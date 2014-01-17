TN Sex Offenders registry, how it works

Over 19-thousand sex offenders registered in the state in 2013 on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations website.

That number reveals an increase compared to the year before. In 2012, a little over 18-thousand people made that list.

There are two classifications of sex offenders; a regular sex offender and a violent one.

A regular sex offender could be someone that committed a one-time offense, who isn't considered a high threat to the community. They would only be required to check in once a year with the police department they live the closest to.

Law enforcement keeps a closer eye on the violent sexual offenders. They are required to keep their information current for life on the registry. They also have to check in every March, June, September and December.

All committed sex offenders are required to report any address changes within 48 hours to the nearest local law enforcement.

If you would like to see if a registered sex offender is living in your neighborhood, click this link: http://www.tbi.tn.gov/sex_ofender_reg/sex_ofender_reg.shtml