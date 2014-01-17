ONLY ON 3: Sick local sheriff's deputy sees community's generosity

Thomas Childs of "Thomas Heating and Air Conditioning" install the heat pump and other equipment Friday morning at McAmis' home. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

A 16-year veteran of the Bradley County Sheriff's Department is overcoming the effects of a rare form of cancer.

Brian McAmis, 44, no longer has Von Hippel-Lindau cancer. But ridding his body of it came at a cost: vision in one eye and both his kidneys. He had his second kidney removed in November.

Now, he spends most all day inside his home, leaving three times a week to take dialysis.

Until now, his heating and air was broken. His old unit was old, outdated and way too small for his 3,400 square foot home. His house was either too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter. During a recent day with single digit temperatures, his home was a biting 48 degrees cold. His electric bill in December was $510.

But Thomas Childs of "Thomas Heating and Air Conditioning" saw Brian's story on Channel 3 and decided to help. He spent all Friday morning installing a new heat pump, a new thermostat and making some small duct changes.

Larry Hill Ford in Cleveland had a car sale as fundraiser for McAmis, and will write a check for $3,000 to McAmis to help with his personal expenses.



Now Brian can rest comfortably in his home. He told Channel 3 he knows he's part of a supportive community.



"It's really changed my perception of people because in law enforcement, all you see is the bad, you don't really get to see the good in people," he said in December.

Brian relies on short term disability to help pay the bills. An anonymous donor paid several thousand dollars for the new heating and air unit. Thomas installed it for free.

"This community has blessed me with an overwhelming amount of work the past two years and I felt this was my opportunity to give back," Childs said. "I encourage others to lend a helping hand every chance they can."



Brian has another surgery scheduled for next week. He hopes to return to public service as soon as he's better.

