Bill moving up GA primary date gets final passage

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers have agreed to move up the state primary to May 20, and the bill now heads to the governor for his signature.

Friday's vote by the House was 159-1 and followed action earlier this week by the Senate. The move was expected after a federal judge's ruling last year moved up Georgia's federal primary to allow for more time for military and overseas ballots in runoff situations.

Under the changes, any runoff would be scheduled for July 22. In addition, the bill sets candidate qualifying for March 3 through March 7.

It would also require candidates to file a new campaign finance report on March 31 in election years.

