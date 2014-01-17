New Jetta, small SUV may be built at Chattanooga VW plant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Jetta, small SUV may be built at Chattanooga VW plant, magazine says

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

An automotive website is reporting that Volkswagen officials are looking at producing its next Jetta compact car at the automaker's Chattanooga assembly plant.

Also, Automobile magazine said that officials are eyeing production of its next generation compact Tiguan sport utility vehicle either in Chattanooga or in VW's Puebla, Mexico, factory.

In addition to the Jetta, the magazine website said Chattanooga is a candidate for a possible Jetta wagon with a body cladding and a raised stance for an Audi all-road rugged look.

Already, the Chattanooga plant is the frontrunner to produce a new midsize SUV for North America based on the CrossBlue concept introduced last January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

