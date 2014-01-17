UPDATE: Lawson takes stand in his defense

Aaron Lawson took the stand today in his own defense Friday morning.

Lawson said he shot two people, but described a struggle that sounds much like it was self-defense. The cross-examination is now under way.

Earlier in his testimony, Lawson said he took Hooper Gap Road after leaving the Phillips' home. He stated he didn't throw any shells on the side of the road, where 3 dozen found were later found by investigators.

The judge also scolded Lawson for his language.

Lawson expressed frustration over 11-year custody battle, saying "That year, Easter Sunday was 'my' Easter Sunday."

Lawson is accused of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of Debbie and Eddie Phillips on the night of April 19, 2011.



Thursday, the state rested its case in the afternoon, and Aaron Lawson's lawyers began calling witnesses to the stand.

Prosecutors allege Lawson pulled the trigger of the 9-millimeter pistol used in the couple's murders. Bradley County Sheriff's Office investigator, Shaunda Efaw, testified she performed a gunshot residue test on Lawson's hands after he was taken into custody.



"He asked me if they could tell what kind of gun was used, and that he had fired a 40-caliber earlier," Efaw said.



Police found several spent 40-caliber rounds while searching Lawson's home. One round was found lodged inside a wall.



"It had been shot from the bathroom through the mirror," Bradley County Detective, Carl Maskew, testified.



Signs of a 9-millimeter never turned up inside the home, Maskew said.



On Tuesday, Bradley County Sheriff's Office investigator J.P. Allman testified that attempts to track Lawson's cell phone location were unsuccessful because the battery had been removed. Police recovered Lawson's cell phone case in multiple pieces inside his vehicle.

