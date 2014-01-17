Terrell Robinson admits marijuana use led to UTC dismissal

Believing it was worse to allow rumors surrounding his dismissal from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football program to fester, Terrell Robinson decided to admit publicly why his Mocs career came to an end.

In an exclusive interview with the Times Free Press, Robinson said Thursday that his dismissal was the result of multiple failed drug tests.

"I didn't grow up thinking I would smoke marijuana, but I made those decisions on my own. I put it to my own lips," Robinson said. "I did it and I know I'm looked at as the bad guy. There's already people badmouthing me, and I get that. I'm not mad. I'm not looking to get back at anybody who says anything about me. I'm going to just take care of me, live my life and try to be the best person I can be. I'm ready to move on.

"I made bad decisions. I was frustrated and upset. But not getting to play quarterback really had nothing to do with why I got frustrated and did what I did. There were a lot of other things going on for me that I won't get into, but I will say that part of life is you're always learning and growing and sometimes you learn tough lessons."

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

