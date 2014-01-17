Local PR president charged with second DUI inside a year

A prominent public relations professional has been arrested for a second charge of driving under the influence.



Albert Mills Waterhouse, 57, was charged Thursday night with driving under the influence, driving on revoked, suspended or cancelled license, failure to maintain lane and violations of Tennessee's open container law.



Waterhouse's firm, Waterhouse Public Relations, touts themselves as the city's largest PR agency in Chattanooga, and handles clients such as the Chattanooga Airport.

Waterhouse is president of the agency.



Waterhouse pled guilty to DUI charges in February; his license was suspended for a year.

Our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press report Waterhouse was also charged with a DUI in 2004, according to their archives.

