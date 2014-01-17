Chilly weekend ahead; small chances for snow

Good Friday! Chilly weather is upon us this weekend with small chances for rain or snow.

A cold front moves through the region this afternoon, bringing back some clouds and windy conditions. Spotty areas of light valley rain or mountain snow aren't impossible, especially north of the city, but chances are slim. Highs reach the lower 40s but winds will make it feel like the 30s. Fair skies tonight and colder with lows around 20°.

Saturday brings fair skies with a chilly highs around 40°. Another cold front will pass by Saturday night and may produce light snow showers in some high elevations, possibly a few valley flurries. Don't expect more than a dusting of snow accumulation. Lows Saturday night fall to the middle and upper 20s. Sunday clears out with highs in the middle 40s.



Monday, the MLK holiday, is the warmest of the next seven days with a few clouds and highs in the middle 50s. A slight chance for light snow or flurries arrives again Monday night with lows around 30°. Tuesday and Wednesday are partly cloudy and colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens to lower 20s. Another chance for light snow approaches Thursday with highs in the 30s.



