The popular rock band Widespread Panic is headlining Riverbend Saturday, June 7.

Friends of the Festival has been courting the band for at least a decade.



"We have certain bands we go after every year like Widespread Panic, Steve Winwood, and Heart," said Talent Coordinator Dixie Fuller. "We're just excited that, finally, the timing was right and scheduling didn't get in the way."

Widespread Panic and Friends of the Festival are also joining forces with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Friends of the Festival and Widespread Panic to raise awareness and support to feed the nearly 160,000 people who struggle with hunger in our community," said President of Chattanooga Area Food Bank Maeghan Jones.

Widespread Panic started in Athens, GA in the 80s with two founding members from Chattanooga.

Riverbend has announced a few other acts, too. Justin Moore is set to headline June 12 and Gary Allan plays on the Coke Stage June 6.