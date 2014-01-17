Roaches and mice: A rough week for two restaurants

Dining out this weekend?

The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department did not have a good week among the 31 restaurants inspected.





As a matter of fact Chief Inspector Jack Falcon tells me there are too many restaurants scoring in the 70's. That should not be acceptable to diners.





Remember a failing grade is any score lower than a 70. This week two places fail to make the grade.





The first is the Raw Sushi Bar on Market Street; they get a 67 because:

Floors need repairing

Cutting boards need replacing

Walls were filthy

Roaches in food prep area

Spoiled produce

Food out of safe temperature range. They have ten days to correct all critical violations.





The next failing grade goes to Tubby's on Cherokee Boulevard, where inspectors found:

Beef patties and chili were out of temperature

They were not cleaning utensils

No hot water in either bathroom

Mice were found in the food prep area

The walls also need a good cleaning. They come in with a 67 as well, and also have ten days to correct all critical violations.

Now we can't forget the high score of the week, and the honors go to the Cupcake Kitchen on Broad Street with a 99.



Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.



Remember we only currently do restaurants in Hamilton County.



Enjoy your meal!