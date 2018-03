The Harriet Tubman Apartments are for sale.

The Chattanooga Housing Authority planned to sell the homes to Lakewood Realty 3, LLC out of Illinois, but that transaction did not take place on January 15, 2014.

The Harriet Tubman Apartments, formerly a public housing development, consists of 440 units located on 36.5 acres of land in East Chattanooga, TN.

