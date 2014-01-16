Red Bank Planning Commission set to make recommendation to deny rezoning

It was the people's choice, as the planning commission in Red Bank denied rezoning two plots of land to accommodate a new apartment complex.



The land is off Ashmore Avenue in Red Bank.



One by one, Red Bank residents came forward voicing concerns for rezoning two pieces of land that are connected to a site intended for an apartment complex.



Many residents were worried about the amount of traffic that would be coming through with one of the entrances ending up on a road they say wasn't built for much traffic.



"That roadway just cannot accommodate 600 more cars a day," said Becky Browder, resident.



More than 60 signatures were gathered in opposition to the change.



"I've been walking the streets and I haven't found one neighbor in the whole area in favor of this," said Browder.



"It is just not something that is fit for our neighborhood," said Amy Suggs.



The power of numbers was in their favor, as the planning commission heard their cries and acted.



"I am very happy with the outcome," said Suggs.



Developer, Jay Bell, didn't want to speak on-camera. However, he did say the denial of the rezoning won't stop his company from building the complex on the plot they own, which is already zoned R3.



"We're very disappointed there is no real way for us to stop the development," said Browder.



City Commissioners must still accept the recommendation to deny. Now the residents wait.



"We'll be back to voice our concerns," said Browder. "Hopefully they'll take the recommendation of the planning commission and deny the request."



If the commission accepts the recommendation to deny, changes will be made to accommodate the complex on the land they already have.



The City Commission should vote during their meeting in February.