In Hixson, crews battled a small electrical fire just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.



This happened in the 3700 block of Forest Highland Drive. When firefighters arrived on the scene heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house.

The homeowner and his family, along with four dogs made it safely, unfortunately, their pet lizard, a Bearded Dragon, did not survive.

The homeowner thought he had the fire out, but when firefighters entered they discovered a few hot spots.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental. A fire official says the fire was most likely started by a malfunctioning heat lamp that was used to keep the lizard warm. The dollar loss is estimated at around $3,000.