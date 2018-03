Cold weather means many be pulling out those trusty space heaters.



The State Fire Marshal's office is urging Tennesseans to follow safety precautions when using the heaters. According to officials, over 3-thousand heating fires occurred in Tennessee between 2008 and 2012.



Officials say the fires can be avoided with simple tasks like turning the heaters off before going to bed or leaving a room. And also keeping any objects that can burn at least three feet away.