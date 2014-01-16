High speed chase crosses state lines

A chase that began in Catoosa County, Georgia just before 5:00p.m. Thursday ended in Chattanooga on Germantown at Brainerd with a crash around 6:00p.m.

A Georgia State Trooper was traveling northbound on I-75 when he spotted a motorcycle going south at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly. The trooper turned around at the next exit and began to chase. Arriving at exit 353, the trooper thought he had lost the motorcycle, only to discover it at the bottom of the exit ramp. When he attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect took off onto Scruggs Road to East Ridge. At that point the motorcycle crashed, and short foot pursuit began.

As the foot pursuit is underway, a car with two people pulls up and the suspect jumps in. The trooper begins to chase the car back onto I-75 north. At the I-75/I-24 split the Georgia trooper backs off to allow East Ridge Police to take over the chase. They follow until the car crashes on Germantown at Brainerd.

The driver of the motorcycle is identified as Agustin Roman, Jr. He was taken to the hospital for treatment to injuries he received in the motorcycle wreck. It was discovered the motorcycle was stolen out of Fort Oglethorpe. Roman is facing charges in Tennessee and Georgia pending expedition. The driver of the car is his wife, Veronica Garcia, she was taken into custody by East Ridge Police. She faces charges in Tennessee.

The passenger in the vehicle will not face charges.

