A local man was taken into custody after causing quite a ruckus around town. He has been caught repeatedly stealing from area Walmarts.



Fifty-one-years-old Donald Sexton has been charged with theft under 500-dollars and criminal trespassing.



The most recent arrest comes after a witness at the Signal Mountain Walmart said he saw Sexton take four ribeyes worth close to 80-dollars.



However, he was also caught in thefts at the Brainerd, Kimball and Lookout Valley locations.



He has since been banned from all Walmarts.



According to police, Sexton told them he was out of work and stealing to feed his family.