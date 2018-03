A man is in custody after leading police on a high speed chase in East Ridge Thursday.



East Ridge Police responded to the suspicious activity of a silver Cadillac sedan around noon. When officials tried to stop the vehicle to identify the people, they fled. The suspects eventually crashed and both a driver and passenger ran out of the vehicle.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kevin Cook was arrested near Fellowship Baptist Church on Clemons Road and is charged with felony evading arrest, among many others.



The passenger was not arrested.