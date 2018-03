J. C. Penney says 33 stores targeted for closure are considered underperforming locations. On that list is the Hixson location in Tennessee. That location opened over 40 years ago. Losing the retail giant at the North Gate Mall is unwelcoming news for many.

Isabel Luper says, "it's sad for me personally because I buy a lot of my grandchildren clothes at this J. C. Penney, I am going to miss that."

Belinda Hutton says, I don't know about anyone else, but I am looking forward to other stores that may come in."

The Northgate Mall has two new stores that will be opening before fall 2014, Old Navy and Burlington Coat factory. CBL says, there are many other vendors already inquiring about the J. C. Penney's space. They would not comment on who is inquiring at this time