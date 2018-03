A fugitive from North Carolina is captured over the Tennesee-North Carolina state line in Polk County.

Adam Taylor was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service in both North Carolina and Tennessee for failure to register as a sexual predator. Taylor is required to register for a minimum of 10 years due to an aggravated rape conviction of a 13 year old girl in 2009

Information revealed that Taylor had been living in or around Turtletown, Tennessee. Once in Turtletown, law enforcement personnel were able to locate and arrest Taylor in the parking lot of a local convenience store without incident.