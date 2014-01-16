Haslam to bring back school voucher bill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam to bring back school voucher bill

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam says he will support a school voucher bill this legislative session and that it will be similar to one he proposed last year.

The Republican governor told reporters on Thursday that his proposal once again will be limited to students from low-income families attending failing schools. Haslam had that measure withdrawn when Senate Republicans sought to expand to a larger number of children.

Haslam says it's important to have a measured approach.

The governor's plan last year would have capped the program at 5,000 students in the first year, with a gradual expansion to 20,000 children by 2016. The Senate version would have set no limit.

