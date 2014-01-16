UPDATE: Carjacking ends with two suspects taken into custody

A carjacking that appears to have begun at Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union on Highway 58 Thursday ended at the suspects' home on Tunnel Boulevard, with police taking both suspects into custody.



It happened around 11:35 a.m. The victim, Hattie Norwood, told police she gave a ride to two people to the bank. When one of the suspect came back out of the bank, he held a knife to her neck and demanded that she get out of her vehicle.

The victim's vehicle, an SUV, was recovered at the Shaari Zion Cemetery on Rowe Road near Missionary Ridge.

Michael Price and Jasmine Rogers were arrested.

There's currently no word on the victim's condition.