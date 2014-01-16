Three TN cities on list of residents who exercise the least

Three Tennessee cities have been named to a list of the Top 10 Cities Where residents Exercise the Least.



Our neighbor to the north, Knoxville, has the dubious honor of being at the top of the list, despite the city's wealth of greenways, access to hiking and its share of gyms.



A company co-created by Jeff Arnold and Dr. Oz named Sharecare said it examined the answers from approximately one million people who took their online Real Age Test to determine the best and worst cities for fitness.



Tennessee has three cities in the top ten list. The 10 best cities are ones that traditionally rank well in fitness and health ratings.



Top 10 cities where residents exercise the least:



Knoxville

Nashville

Louisville, KY

Memphis

Greenville, SC

Oklahoma City

Columbus, OH

Greensboro, NC

Tampa

St. Louis



Top 10 cities where residents exercise the most:

