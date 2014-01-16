Three TN cities on list of residents who exercise the least - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Three TN cities on list of residents who exercise the least

Posted: Updated:
Cathy and Mark DeCotes ride their bikes along the Third Creek Greenway in Knoxville. News Sentinel photo by Adam Brimer Cathy and Mark DeCotes ride their bikes along the Third Creek Greenway in Knoxville. News Sentinel photo by Adam Brimer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Three Tennessee cities have been named to a list of the Top 10 Cities Where residents Exercise the Least.

Our neighbor to the north, Knoxville, has the dubious honor of being at the top of the list, despite the city's wealth of greenways, access to hiking and its share of gyms.

A company co-created by Jeff Arnold and Dr. Oz named Sharecare said it examined the answers from approximately one million people who took their online Real Age Test to determine the best and worst cities for fitness.

Tennessee has three cities in the top ten list. The 10 best cities are ones that traditionally rank well in fitness and health ratings.

Top 10 cities where residents exercise the least:

  • Knoxville
  • Nashville
  • Louisville, KY
  • Memphis
  • Greenville, SC
  • Oklahoma City
  • Columbus, OH
  • Greensboro, NC
  • Tampa
  • St. Louis


Top 10 cities where residents exercise the most:

  • Denver
  • San Francisco
  • San Diego
  • Boston
  • Sacramento
  • Seattle
  • Portland
  • Salt Lake City
  • Los Angeles
  • Austin
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.