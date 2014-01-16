11 Tennessee Aquarium penguins being rehomed

Eleven penguins born at the Tennessee Aquarium will have new homes in San Diego.



Nine Gentoo and two Macaroni penguins have been born since 2007 as part of a long term breeding program.



Dave Collins, the Aquarium's curator of forests says its important from a husbandry standpoint to provide opportunities for each bird to engage in natural behaviors.



"With 19 adults remaining at the Aquarium, many that are proven pairs, we expect to see more penguin chicks in the future," said Collins.



The aquarium hopes this will be an opportunity for the penguins to find mates and start families of their own.



"Of course we'll miss them," says senior aviculturist Amy Graves."You get quite attached to the animals you take care of and help raise, some with late night feedings. But we also know they're going to a wonderful organization that cares for their birds as much as we do. It will be fun to hear about our chicks joining a new colony and raising their own chicks one day."



The Aquarium will host a "Penguin Bon Voyage Party" on Monday, January 20th, which is also Penguin Awareness Day. Two special penguin programs are scheduled at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.