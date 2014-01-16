Riverbend 2014: Justin Moore, Dan + Shay, Clare Dunn added - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverbend 2014: Justin Moore, Dan + Shay, Clare Dunn added to lineup

By Barry Courter, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Country star Justin Moore will headline the Riverbend Festival on June 12. Country star Justin Moore will headline the Riverbend Festival on June 12.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Justin Moore, a new country artist who is trying to put the "Old Back in the New School," will headline the Riverbend Festival on June 12.

Also announced for this year's festival are country-rocker Clare Dunn, who will perform June 8 on the Unum Stage, and Dan + Shay, a duo that Fuller says could be this year's surprise mega-hit a la Florida Georgia Line in 2013. Moore will be on the Coca-Cola Stage.

"We work closely with WUSY on our country acts, and we feel very good about all of these," says Friends of the Festival Talent and Production Coordinator Joe "Dixie" Fuller. "Justin Moore is young and cutting edge like an Eric Close when we got him. Clare Dunn is a smoking guitar playing and Dan + Shay are the most added duo in the history of country radio."

According to Country Aircheck, a service that monitors such things, "19 You + Me," a bro-country songs about beaches, sunshine, girls and sweet tea by Dan + Shay, aka Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, got 59 first-week adds at country radio.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

