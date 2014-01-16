Fire damages Chattanooga motel

A fire damaged a Chattanooga motel Thursday morning.



Crews responded to the Country Hearth Inn and Suites on East 20th Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.



Officials say the fire was in a room on the third floor. Firefighters were able to control the fire in about 15 minutes.



No one was in the rooms and no injuries were reported.



The fire damaged two rooms and caused about $20,000 in damages.



Officials say the motel had no working smoke alarms in the rooms and no working fire alarm for the building.