TN Special Forces soldier killed in Afghanistan

FORT MITCHELL, KY (AP) - The Defense Department says a soldier based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been killed during a mission in Afghanistan.

Army officials say 28-year-old Sgt. Daniel T. Lee of Crossville, TN, died Tuesday after enemy forces attacked his unit with small arms fire. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group.

His father, Daniel Patrick Lee, told The Kentucky Enquirer (http://bit.ly/1dycPdQ) that Army officials told him that his son was shot in the chest.

He said his son was always smiling, kept a positive outlook and "lit up a room when he came in."

School officials in northern Kentucky's Kenton County said he was a hometown hero.

Aside from his parents, Lee is survived by his wife and 6-month-old son, who live in Arizona, and a sister.

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.