TULLAHOMA, TN (AP) - A $250,000 project to widen a bridge and improve roads near the site of the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is drawing criticism from some people who live near the Manchester event.

The Tullahoma News (http://bit.ly/19v2oGJ ) reports that some who attended a public hearing on the project raised concerns that the changes would increase traffic during Bonnaroo.

Festival organizers agreed to spend the money to make the improvements to accommodate heavier loads on a bridge along a route used for loading and unloading at the site. The project would also pave and widen two roads.

This year's Bonnaroo festival is scheduled for June 12-15. The event was first held on the 700-acre farm in 2002, and has grown into an event attended by more than 80,000 fans.

Information from: The Tullahoma News, http://www.tullahomanews.com

