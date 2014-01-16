California Little Leaguer sued by own coach for 'carelessly' celebrating

By M. Alex Johnson, Staff Writer, NBC News

A California Little Leaguer and his parents are being sued by his own coach for allegedly injuring the man when the boy threw his batting helmet in joy after his team scored the winning run in a game.

The strange tale came to light as a hearing for the case was set for March 4 in Placer County Superior Court.

The suit seeks $500,000 for pain and suffering, plus thousands more for lost wages and medical costs, accusing the 14-year-old him of having "carelessly" thrown his helmet — "striking Plaintiff's Achilles tendon and tearing it" — during a Lakeside Little League game last spring.

A court summons identifies the boy, but his father, Joe Paris of Roseville, asked reporters not to use his name.

"At first, I thought it was joke," Paris — who's also named in the summons, along with his wife, Raegan Paris, and the Lakeside Little League — told NBC station KCRA of Sacramento. "Now, I think it's absurd."

But Gene Goldsman, an attorney for the coach, Alan Beck, a chiropractor in Roseville, told KCRA on Wednesday morning: "A guy who volunteers his time to coach should not be subjected to someone who throws a helmet in the manner that he did. What the kid did, it crossed the line."

Goldsman said even he didn't think "the boy meant to harm" Beck, "but this wasn't a part of the game," he said.

Beck said in an interview Wednesday on HLN that after the winning run scored from third base, he felt "something extremely large" hit his leg, sending him into shock. He said he looked up and saw the Parises' son, who he said had been on second base, with a stunned look on his face.

Some batting helmets sold by major sporting goods companies can weigh more than 22 ounces, or almost 1½ pounds.

Little League International said it couldn't comment.