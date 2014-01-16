Defendant's health puts Hamilton County 'road rage' case in limb - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Defendant's health puts Hamilton County 'road rage' case in limbo

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Two men lie still — one in the grave, the other in a hospital bed.

Forever joined by a bullet.

Richard Allen Manning, 62, is accused of firing the shot that killed Norman Alex Gallman in a Dec. 17 "road rage" episode.

But Manning's cascading health problems have created a legal limbo that's preventing the case against him from moving forward and raising questions about whether he will ever be able to stand trial.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.