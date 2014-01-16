Defendant's health puts Hamilton County 'road rage' case in limbo

Two men lie still — one in the grave, the other in a hospital bed.



Forever joined by a bullet.



Richard Allen Manning, 62, is accused of firing the shot that killed Norman Alex Gallman in a Dec. 17 "road rage" episode.



But Manning's cascading health problems have created a legal limbo that's preventing the case against him from moving forward and raising questions about whether he will ever be able to stand trial.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.



