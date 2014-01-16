'Dallas Buyers Club,' 'American Hustle,' 'Gravity' score top Oscar nominations

Hot off the heels of Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, some familiar film faces nabbed coveted Oscar nominations Thursday morning.



Matthew McConaughey, who just brought home the Golden Globe for best actor has a shot at an accompanying gold Oscar statue: He was among those nominated for best actor, alongside some notable competition. Bruce Dern of "Nebraska," Leonardo DiCaprio of "Wolf of Wall Street" and Chiwetel Ejiofor of "12 Years a Slave" also scored nominations. One critical surprise in the list is Christian Bale, for his role in "American Hustle."



For best actress, there's going to be stiff competition among some serious fan favorites in the office Oscar pools. Amy Adams of "American Hustle," Cate Blanchett of "Blue Jasmine," Sandra Bullock of space thriller "Gravity," "Philomena's" Judi Dench and Meryl Streep of stage-to-screen production "August: Osage County" round out that category.



The supporting actor category boasts first-time actor Barkhad Abdi of "Captain Phillips," and very familiar faces Michael Fassbender ("12 Years a Slave"), Jonah Hill ("Wolf of Wall St.") and Golden Globe winner for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club," Jared Leto.



Golden Globe winner for "American Hustle" Jennifer Lawrence scored an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. The rest of the category was rounded out by Sally Hawkins for "Blue Jasmine," Lupita Nyong'o for "12 Years a Slave", Julia Roberts for "August Osage County" and June Squibb for "Nebraska."



And then there's the best picture category. The Academy allows for up to 10 nominees; this year, nine movies will vie for the ultimate film award. Golden Globe winners for best motion picture drama and best motion picture musical or comedy will now go head to head at the Oscars — "12 Years a Slave" and "American Hustle" both made the cut. Joining them are two ripped-from-the-headlines films, "Captain Phillips" and "Wolf of Wall Street." "Dallas Buyers Club," "Gravity," "Nebraska," "Her" and "Philomena" all made the list as well.



Best picture:



"American Hustle"

"Captain Phillips"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Gravity"

"Her"

"Nebraska"

"Philomena"

"12 Years a Slave"

"The Wolf of Wall Street"

(Interested in all the films that have won this category in the past? Check out the list.)



Actor in a leading role:



Christian Bale, "American Hustle"

Bruce Dern, "Nebraska"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Wolf of Wall Street"

Chiwetel Ejiofor, "12 Years a Slave"

Matthew McConaughey, "Dallas Buyers Club"

Actress in a leading role:



Amy Adams, "American Hustle"

Cate Blanchett, "Blue Jasmine"

Sandra Bullock, "Gravity"

Judi Dench, "Philomena"

Meryl Streep, "August: Osage County"

Actor in a supporting role:



Barkhad Abdi, "Captain Phillips"

Bradley Cooper, "American Hustle"

Michael Fassbender, "12 Years a Slave"

Jonah Hill, "Wolf of Wall Street"

Jared Leto, "Dallas Buyers Club"

Actress in a supporting role:



Sally Hawkins, "Blue Jasmine"

Jennifer Lawrence, "American Hustle"

Lupita Nyong'o, "12 Years a Slave"

Julia Roberts, "August: Osage County"

June Squibb, "Nebraska"

Director:



David O. Russell, "American Hustle"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Gravity"

Alexander Payne, "Nebraska"

Steve McQueen, "12 Years a Slave"

Martin Scorsese, "Wolf of Wall Street"

Animated feature film:



"The Croods"

"Despicable Me 2"

"Ernest & Celestine"

"Frozen"

"The Wind Rises"