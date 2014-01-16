UT students and officers react to controversial tweets

A Twitter account has the attention of several thousand followers, but it has also raised concerns among leaders at the university and those keeping an eye on the risky behaviors of some young people.

The Twitter account appears to focus on the University of Tennessee.

This account sent out its first tweet on December 2, 2012. Since then it has accumulated hundreds of photos of young adults in compromising situations involving alcohol, and sometimes drugs.

Thousands of people follow it, but what does this mean for the people in the photos, and the university?

Read more from our news partner WBIR.

