Three UTC football players dismissed

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has dismissed junior receiver Terrell Robinson, sophomore running back Kenny Huitt and redshirt freshman longsnapper Will Sharpton from the football team for violation of athletic department policy.

According to Mocs coach Russ Huesman, Robinson is the only one of those three to ask for a release so that he can transfer, adding that Huitt and Sharpton are staying at UTC for at least this semester.

"We dismissed three players for violation of athletic department policy," Huesman said. "Those three are Terrell Robinson, Kenny Huitt and Will Sharpton, and that's basically all I can say.

"I can say I care about everyone on our football team, and we never want to lose any of them."

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

