UPDATE: Haslam announces anti-meth proposal

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam is proposing legislation that would require a prescription for more than a 20-day supply of cold medicines that are used to make methamphetamine.

The Republican governor said Thursday that the bill is meant target the purchase of large amounts of medicines from a variety of stores, which is known as "smurfing."

The monthly amount of cold medicines like Sudafed that could be purchased without a prescription is the equivalent to the average total purchased by Tennesseans each year.

Haslam's office noted that 268 children were removed from their homes last year due to meth-related incidents and nearly 1,700 meth labs were seized.

