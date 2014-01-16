Nice Thursday; light rain/snow tonight

Chilly weather sticks around the Tennessee Valley along with a chance for rain and snow showers.

The daytime hours of Thursday look good with some afternoon clouds and highs in the middle 40s.

A couple of "Clipper" systems poised to move through the region over the next few days may produce pockets of light rain and light snow. The first system arrives tonight into Friday, the second system comes Saturday night. These are rather fast-moving disturbances and atmospheric moisture is limited, so rain and snow accumulations are expected to be light. Rain may total up to a few tenths of an inch, with a dusting to just a few tenths of snow in the high elevations mainly north and east of the city. A few flurries are possible in the valleys. Friday will also be windy at times and colder with highs around 40. Then Sunday brings sunshine!! Look for lows from tonight through the weekend to be in the 20s with highs this weekend in the 40s.

MLK Day on Monday is partly cloudy with warmer highs in the middle 50s. Another system may bring a quick shot of light rain/snow Monday night into early Tuesday. The rest of Tuesday and Wednesday bring fair skies with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the 30s and 40s.



